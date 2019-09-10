Daredevil Northumberland pensioner celebrates 80th birthday with charity skydive
A Northumberland pensioner celebrated her 80th birthday by jumping out of a plane.
Janet Wilkinson did a tandem skydive in aid of Bell View, the Belford-based charity she volunteers for.
She said “I had always wanted to experience what it was like to jump out of a plane at 15,000 feet.
“Well, now I know, my nerves did get to me in the end, however I can now tick this experience off my list, but never again!”
Janet managed to raise the magnificent sum of over £1,500 from friends, family and local businesses which will go a long way in providing vital services for older people delivered by Bell View.
Centre operations manager Paul Harrison said: “We were thrilled to hear that Janet wanted to raise funds for us, it demonstrates that turning 80 doesn’t stop you achieving your potential and ambitions.
“We are truly thankful to Janet, we’re just left wondering what she will do next!”