Dancer Kristin lands a life on the ocean wave

An Alnwick dancer has landed a prime first job on a cruise ship, sailing around North America and the Bahamas.

Kristin Thompson, 22, has just completed his final exam at the Centre Performing Arts College, in Maidstone, Kent, and is now a qualified dance teacher in tap, modern and ballet.

Kristin Thompson

He did this on top of dancing throughout the three years and was the only male student at the college to have gained all three teaching qualifications.

But he wanted to perform for a few years before he going into teaching full-time, so while studying for his final exam on March 26, Kristin went to an audition at ExCeL centre in London, where he performed all weekend, and got through to second auditions. Two days later he received an email to say he had a job on the Royal Carribean ship, Grandeur of the Seas, for six months, dancing in three different musicals and dance shows starting today.

He then had a frantic few days of applying for two visas, having a medical and many hours of filling in forms, with help from dad Kevin Thompson, an optician in Alnwick, as well as preparing for his finals.

He flew to Miami yesterday for six weeks’ training and then goes to Baltimore to board the ship.

Kristin Thompson

Mum Teresa Dixon said: “Kristin has worked extremely hard with his dancing. He has set his sights high and hopefully now he will reap the rewards.

“He loves dancing and is very focused and we are all very proud of his achievements.

“But for the time being the world awaits him; we wish him good luck and hope he enjoys his new experience.”

It is not the first time Kristin has danced on a cruise ship – many years ago, he went on two cruises with Alnwick Academy of Dance and loved it.

“It’s obviously where he got the taste for cruising and seeing the world,” said Teresa.

He has also danced with Wayne Sleep when he was in London with some of his fellow dancers and had a part, along with others from Alnwick, in the English Youth Ballet production of Swan Lake where he was told by the director never to give up dancing or ballet.

Kristin started dancing in 2003 at the ripe old age of six at Alnwick Academy of Dancing, run by Carole Moseley, finishing when he was 18 with an array of dance exams under his belt in tap, modern, ballet and jazz, although his interest in dance had started at a much earlier age, at around three.

Kristin, who was educated at Alnwick South First School, Lindisfarne Middle and Duchess’s Community High School, said: “I am so looking forward to the role, it really is a dream come true doing what I love for a living!”