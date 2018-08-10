Daisy and her horses make a wonderful sight

A touch of nostalgia and an eye-catching sight – two heavy horses and a vintage cart have been spotted throughout north Northumberland, as part of an epic journey to raise money for charity.

Daisy Sadler, alongside horses Olive and Arthur, are on a five-month tour of the UK to raise money for the Imogen Whitby Fund, as part of the Brain Tumour Charity, in memory of the two-year-old.

The aim is to make the 1,000-mile round-trip from Banbury, in Oxfordshire, to The Kelpies and back. The Kelpies, by Falkirk, in Scotland, is a massive monument to heavy horses.

Last week, Daisy was spotted in the likes of Wooler, Eglingham and Alnwick, having previously been in Berwick.

And during her journey south, she experienced a touch of the good old Northumberland community spirit.

While she was heading to Alnwick, she had a major disaster, as her waggon pole snapped at Eglingham.

But panic not – because help was at hand. She was rescued by Douglas from Redpath & Sons, in Wooler, who made and fitted a new four-metre-long pole in 24 hours.

Daisy, the owner of a horse and carriage service from Lower Tadmarton, was inspired to support The Brain Tumour Charity after hearing about Middleton Cheney’s Imogen Whitby who died of a brain tumour in January last year.

The charity’s director of fund-raising, Geraldine Pipping, said: “All of us at The Brain Tumour Charity were deeply moved by Imogen’s story and by her parents’ determination to help others following their terrible loss.

“It is a fierce reminder of why we have to find a cure for brain tumours, which kill more children in the UK than any other form of cancer.

“We are hugely grateful to Daisy for raising awareness and vital funds for brain tumours, so that young lives are saved, and more families are spared the heartache caused by this devastating disease.”

So far, more than £18,000 has been raised.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sydsplodsgoesnorth or text SYDS73 to 70070, followed by an amount up to £10. You can follow her adventures on the Daisy’s ExPlodition Facebook page.