Cyclist left with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Northumberland
Police officers are investigating a serious incident in Ashington where a cyclist was hit by a car.
Shortly after 10.30pm on Saturday, October 19 police received a report of a collision on Remscheid Way.
It was reported that a cyclist had been hit by a Volkswagen Bora and the driver had failed to stop at the scene of the incident.
The cyclist, a 25-year-old man, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: “Officers located the car shortly after and have now arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.”
Inquiries are still ongoing.
Officers are now appealing for anyone who has any information or who has dash cam footage that could help with their investigation to get in touch.
They can contact the police via 101 quoting reference number 1152 of 19/10/19.