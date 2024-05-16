Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A cyclist has been seriously injured after he was pushed over by somebody in a passing car in Northumberland.

Northumbria Police has appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident, which occurred between 6pm and 6.30pm on Tuesday, May 14, or who might have dashcam or CCTV footage of the attack, to get in touch.

The cyclist had reportedly been travelling north towards Linton on the A1068, having just left the 30mph zone north of the Portland estate.

Police believe, for reasons yet to be established, that the male passenger of a red BMW leaned out through the vehicle window as it drove alongside the cyclist and pushed him off the bike.

Police believe the passenger of a passing BMW leaned out the vehicle window and pushed the cyclist off the bike. (Photo by Northumbria Police)

The driver and passengers of the BMW then drove away from the scene.

The cyclist, who is in his 40s, has broken a shoulder and been left with cuts and bruises after the push, which police officers investigating the incident are treating as a suspected assault.

Detective Inspector Andrew Doyle of Northumbria Police said: “This was a serious incident which has left a man with severe and lasting injuries.

“We wish him a speedy recovery and we will do everything we can to ensure those involved are identified and dealt with.

“Enquiries are underway to locate the individuals and car involved.

“We are asking the public if they witnessed the vehicle believed to have been involved travelling around the Ashington area, either before the incident occurred or shortly after.

“Please check CCTV, doorbell, and dashcam footage between those times on Tuesday. They might have recorded something that could greatly assist our investigation.”

DI Doyle added: “We would also like to take this opportunity to appeal directly to the driver or passenger of the BMW to get in touch with us and help us understand what happened.

“It was also reported that a number of people stopped at the scene to assist the man who was injured, some of whom we have been unable to speak to.

“If you were one of these people, please get in touch with us. You may have information that could prove invaluable.”