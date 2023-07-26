The project, expected to take until winter 2024, will be completed in phases and access to businesses and bus stops on the street will be maintained throughout, but there will be some diversions around closed roads and footpaths.

The objective of the works is to improve pedestrian and cycling routes through the town centre, and connect the street to existing cycle paths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Businesses on the street will be contacted by the council prior to work commencing. There is also a drop-in event for members of the public to learn more about the scheme, and other Blyth projects, on Thursday, July 27 between 2pm and 7pm in Keel Row Shopping Centre.

A CGI impression of the improvements to Bridge Street. The white buildings represent existing structures on the road, such as Blyth Library. (Photo by Northumberland County Council)

Councillor Wojciech Ploszaj, cabinet member for business, said: “The improvements to the area will make the whole area feel more welcoming, safe, and accessible for all to boost trade in the town centre, connecting the town centre more effectively with the quayside offer.

“The scheme includes new areas of enhanced public realm and greenery enhancing the historic character of the street, traffic calming measures including safer crossing points, and a dedicated area for a taxi rank in the centre of town, alongside a new cycle route.

“Together with the major investment on Market Place this investment will help us to transform the town for everyone’s benefit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project is part of the £90m Energising Blyth regeneration programme, alongside the culture hub project and Market Place improvements due to break ground this summer.

Mayor Warren Taylor of Blyth Town Council said: “The town council welcomes the improvements coming to Bridge Street.

“The unveiling of these designs represents just one in a series of ongoing developments which will help transform our town, bringing long term benefits to all who use it.”

Local ward county councillor Kath Nisbet added: “Bridge Street is an important part of the town centre and it is great to see improvements will be getting underway later this year to boost the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad