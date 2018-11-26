Crumstone parking permit idea is dropped

Parking restrictions will not be introduced on the Crumstone estate in Seahouses after failing to get enough support.

A consultation on the idea of residents-only permits was carried out in September as a result of problems with residents being unable to park outside their homes.

Coun Guy Renner-Thompson requested the consultation which would have enabled each household within the designated area to apply for a maximum of two permits, one allocated against a specific vehicle registration and the second visitor permit to be used by any vehicle, including family and friends when visiting. There would have been a £15 charge per permit.

The consultation results were 11 in favour, nine against and two neutral.

“Only 50 per cent in favour isn’t enough to go ahead, the scheme will not progress,” said Coun Renner-Thompson, member for Bamburgh ward. “Thank you to everyone who took the time to respond to the residents’ survey.”