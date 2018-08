Bad weather didn’t stop people turning out to enjoy the annual Amble Harbour Day.

Stalls, live music and dancing helped entertain the crowds on Bank Holiday Monday.

The Amble RNLI crew put on two displays in the harbour and the lifeboats, the Shannon class Elizabeth and Leonard and the inshore boat Mildred Holcroft, were joined by visiting former lifeboat Charles Henry.

The event raised more than £5,000.