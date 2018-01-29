Cross-party support for bill to make rented homes safer

Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan backed a Bill to help make rented homes safer.

The Fitness for Human Habitation Bill, which was been brought forward by Labour MP Karen Buck and had its second reading a fortnight ago, gives renters the right to take their landlord to court over unsafe and poor housing conditions.

More than 29,000 homes in the North East have a hazard in their rented home which poses a ‘serious and immediate risk to health and safety’, according to the recent official statistics. This is the equivalent of one in 15 rented homes in the region.

The Bill has cross-party support and has been backed by the Government. It has also been supported by organisations across the housing sector, including Shelter, the Residential Landlords Association, the National Landlord Association and the National Housing Federation.

Mrs Trevelyan said: “One of my frustrations is that the recently-built or refurbished social housing for my constituents, mostly in Berwick and in Alnwick, still fails to meet the standard, despite investment for improvements.”