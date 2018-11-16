Cross-border call for further upgrades to A1

Cross-border politicians have joined forces to call for further upgrades to the A1 between Newcastle and Edinburgh.

Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan met with Borders MSP Rachael Hamilton at Westminster to discuss a range of shared issues.

Top of the agenda was the urgent need for cross-border collaboration on the A1 with both parliamentarians agreed that more work must be done by both UK and Scottish Governments to secure funding for further upgrades.

Mrs Trevelyan said: “It was a pleasure to meet up with Rachael and to have her support for my campaign to dual the A1 up to the border and beyond.

“The UK Government has already invested £290million in the first 13-mile stretch, but it is vital for the local economies on both sides of the border to continue the job so that connections between Northumberland and Berwickshire can be improved.

“I welcome Rachael’s support and her commitment to encourage the SNP to show similar support for upgrade work north of the border.”

Ms Hamilton is calling on the Scottish Government to commit more funding and a feasibility study on the upgrading of the A1 between Dunbar and the border.

She said: “Meeting with Anne-Marie Trevelyan was a fantastic opportunity to discuss cross-border issues.

“The dualling of the A1 was at the forefront of our discussions, and while it is encouraging to see progress south of the border, the SNP must realise the importance of the upgrading the undualled sections of this vital route north of the border.

“We both agreed that the movement of traffic through Northumberland and the Scottish Borders is putting strain on routes such as the A68 and A697, with Coldstream bearing the brunt of HGV traffic.

“I will continue to push the SNP Government to work with the UK Government to work on upgrading the A1, it is only right that Berwickshire and beyond get better connections north and south.”