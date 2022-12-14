Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness is asking teenagers to put forward their ideas on projects or activities that they feel are needed in their local community.

She is putting up £15,000 through her Violence Reduction Unit’s Local Youth Fund to implement ideas which reduce crime – and is particularly keen to hear ideas on what would make young people stop carrying knives and what would make them feel safer.

The fund aims to put young people in the force area “at the heart” of the decision-making process.

Not only do they get the chance to bid for funding up to £500, but through the North East Youth Alliance, a panel of young people are tasked with reviewing applications and deciding which of them should receive the funding.

Ms McGuinness said: “In recent months, our region has experienced the devastating impact of serious violence, with the tragic loss of two 14-year-olds.

"This is violence at it its worst and it has no place in our communities and I will continue to do all I can to prevent further tragedy.

"But I also want to hear from our young people – what do they want in their local community and what do they think would prevent crime.

"That’s why the Violence Reduction Unit have launched a fourth round of the Local Youth Fund, giving young people the chance to do exactly that.

"If you have an idea that you want to tell us about, or know someone who might, apply to this fund and you could be helping to make a difference in your local area.”

On behalf of the North East Youth Alliance, NE Youth chief executive Jon Niblo said: “We are delighted to be working with the Northumbria Violence Reduction Unit to provide young people with the opportunity to develop small projects that will make a real difference in their communities.”

