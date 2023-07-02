Wooler councillors condemn suspected tree poisoning in town
Four trees on the former first school site, including a 100-year-old beech tree, are believed to have been targeted.
It is alleged someone drilled holes into the base of the trees and used weedkiller to kill their roots.
Cllr Mark Mather, who represents Wooler on Northumberland County Council, confirmed the matter has been reported to the police.
"There are a lot of people in uproar about this,” he said. “We don’t know when it happened but it looks clear that someone has done this on purpose.”
While the incident is investigated, Cllr Mather is frustrated that council funds will have to be allocated for the removal of the trees and their replacement.
"We're going to have to find money out of the budget to fell them and replant,” he said. “It’s probably going to cost us a couple of grand.”
Part of the old school site is currently being turned into a car park to meet demand for parking since the opening of the Ad Gefrin distillery and visitor centre.
“It’s going to be a lovely site but unfortunately it’s now got these dead trees on it,” he added.
Parish councillor Duncan Veevers has labelled it ‘a devastating act of environmental vandalism’.
"It’s a weird one, especially in a place like Wooler, and it’s simply not acceptable,” he said.
Three of the trees are protected by the county council under a Tree Protection Order (TPO). Anyone found guilty of breaching a TPO can face severe penalties, with fines of up to £20,000 per tree.