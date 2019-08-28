The collision happened on the A69 near Haydon Bridge. Image copyright Google Maps.

At about 6.30pm on Tuesday, August 21, police received a report of a two vehicle collision on the A69 near to Haydon Bridge in Northumberland.

It was reported a blue Ford Focus estate was travelling westbound on the A69 when it has collided with a blue Hyundai I30 travelling in the opposite direction.

Emergency services attended the scene but sadly a woman, who was the front seat passenger in the Ford Focus, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 21-year-old female rear seat passenger in the Ford Focus was also taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries and has since discharged herself.

The 62-year-old driver of the Hyundai was also taken to hospital for treatment and remains in a stable condition after suffering a number of serious injuries.

Viorel Grancea, 31, who was driving the Ford Focus, has since been charged with a number of offences including causing death by dangerous driving.

Today, Tuesday, August 28, police have named the woman who died as 29-year-old Denis-Alexandra Radvan, who was from Buzau in Romania.

Officers have been liaising with the Romanian Embassy to offer who support to her family at this difficult time.

Sergeant Craig Bartle, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department, said: “This has been a very difficult time for the family of Denis-Alexandra.

“They live thousands of miles away and are obviously devastated by her death so we are offering them as much support as we can at this difficult time.

“A man has been charged in connection with the collision but our investigation into the what happened is ongoing.

“We would continue to ask anyone who witnessed the collision to get in touch with police, particularly if you have any useful dash-cam footage.

“We are especially interested in tracing a tractor that was on the A69 heading westbound in the area of Haydon Bridge moments before the collision.”

Viorel Grancea, 31, of Darnley Street, Glasgow, was charged with death by dangerous driving, two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, causing a death by driving whilst disqualified, driving with no insurance and driving with no licence.

He appeared before Bedlington Magistrates Court on Thursday, August 22, and was remanded in custody to appear before Newcastle Crown Court on September 19.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has information that may assist police, should call officers on 101 quoting log 873 20/08/19.