Woman who died after serious assault in Blyth named as her son is remanded in custody
Detectives leading an investigation into the death of a Blyth pensioner have named her as June Sanderson.
At 9.55am on Tuesday, July 30, Northumbria Police received a report that a 73-year-old woman had been seriously assaulted inside an address on Wellington Street.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries where she has remained in a critical but stable condition.
“An investigation was launched into the assault and a short time later police arrested a 36-year-old man.
“Steven Sanderson, 36, of Wellington Street, was later charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and appeared before magistrates in Bedlington.
“But on Sunday the 73-year-old victim sadly passed away in hospital and a murder investigation was launched by police.
“Now officers have named the woman as June Sanderson, of Belford Court, Cowpen, Blyth.”
Steven Sanderson, who is the victim’s son, was remanded into custody following the hearing on Wednesday.
He will appear at Newcastle Crown Court Thursday, August 29.
Officers have conducted house-to-house inquiries in the area, but are continuing to ask anyone else with information to come forward.
They would like to hear from anyone who saw anything unusual in the area of Wellington Street on Tuesday morning.
Anyone with information that may assist the police investigation is asked to call police on 101 quoting log 303 30/07/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.