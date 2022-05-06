Woman sexually assaulted by two men in North Tyneside park

Officers received a report of a sexual assault at Richardson Dees Park in Wallsend on Friday, March 18.
The incident is believed to have happened between 11.15pm and 11.45pm when two men have approached the 29 year-old, grabbed and sexually assaulted her.
Officers have released a CCTV image of two men and are keen to speak to the pair as it is believed they were in the area at the time and may have information which could assist police with their enquiries.
The two men, or anyone who recognises them, is asked to contact police via the Tell Us Something pages on the Northumbria Police website or contact 101 quoting reference 50 190322.