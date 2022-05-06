Woman sexually assaulted by two men in North Tyneside park

Officers received a report of a sexual assault at Richardson Dees Park in Wallsend on Friday, March 18.

The incident is believed to have happened between 11.15pm and 11.45pm when two men have approached the 29 year-old, grabbed and sexually assaulted her.

Officers have released a CCTV image of two men and are keen to speak to the pair as it is believed they were in the area at the time and may have information which could assist police with their enquiries.

Police have released a CCTV image of two men they want to speak to in connection with a sexual assault in Wallsend.