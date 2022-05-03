Woman left with head injury after being assaulted outside Blyth nightspot

Officers are appealing for the public’s help in identifying a man after two women reported being assaulted outside a nightspot.
It was reported that around 1.40pm on Sunday, March 20, an unknown man assaulted the pair outside Dejavu Club in the town’s Stanley Street.
One woman was left with minor injuries, while the second was left with a bleed on the brain.
Police are also keen to identify a man who was in the area at the time of the incident and may be able to assist officers with their investigation.
The man, pictured, or anyone with information, is asked to call 101 or use the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on the police website quoting crime number NP-20220320-0110.