Woman dies after being hit by train in Berwick
A woman has died after being hit by a train on the East Coast Mainline in Northumberland.
LNER reported a disruption to their services after an incident involving a train and a person at Berwick on Tuesday, August 21.
A woman had been hit which caused delays to services.
British Transport Police were sent to the scene with ambulance services.
A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to Berwick upon Tweed station at 5.24pm following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
“Paramedics also attended but sadly a 53-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.”
At 7.05pm, it was reported that LNER services were on the move again as British Transport Police and ambulance service remained at the scene.
The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file is set to be prepared for the coroner.