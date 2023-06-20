Woman arrested on suspicion of assault in Belford
A woman was arrested on suspicion of assault following an incident in Belford.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just before 11pm on Saturday (June 17), police received a report of assault at a premises on Market Place in Belford.
“Police attended and a 27-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault.
“She has been released on police bail as enquires continue."
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of its website, quoting ref 076409J/23.