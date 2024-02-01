Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The fire, at an address on Delaval Terrace, was reported to emergency services at around 9pm, with Northumbria Police and Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service attending the scene. Nobody is believed to be injured.

Northumbria Police has begun an investigation into the fire and arrested a woman, aged 30, on suspicion of arson, who has since been released on police bail.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 9pm yesterday, Wednesday, we received from the fire service a report of a fire at an address on Delaval Terrace, in Blyth.

“Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished a short time later. No-one is believed to have been injured in the incident.

“An investigation is underway and a woman aged 30 has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.