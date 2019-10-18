Woman, 74, dies after crash with tractor and trailer
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman died following a serious crash in Northumberland.
Shortly after 2pm on Tuesday, September 3 police received a report a white Kia Picanto travelling west colliding with a tractor and trailer travelling eastbound on Military Road, near the Stagshaw roundabout.
The female driver, 74, of the Kia Picanto, was taken to hospital with serious injuries but has sadly died as a result.
A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: “Her family are currently being supported by specially trained officers.
“The road was closed for three hours while officers were in attendance at the scene and both vehicles were recovered.”
Officers are now continuing their appeal for any witnesses and they are interested in hearing from anyone with dash cam footage.
If you have any information, contact police by calling 101 or emailing 471@northumbria.pnn.police.uk quoting log number 531 030919.