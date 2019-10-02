Woman, 21, killed after collision between car and HGV on Northumberland road
A woman has died and a man has been arrested after a crash between a car and lorry.
At 8.20pm yesterday, Tuesday, October 1, police received a report of a collision between a yellow Skoda Fabia and a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) on Coniston Road in Blyth.
Emergency services attended the scene and the male driver and female passenger of the Skoda were taken to hospital.
Northumbria Police has said sadly the 21-year-old woman passenger of the Skoda was later pronounced dead.
Specialist officers are supporting her family at this difficult time.
Neither the man who was driving the Skoda or the driver of the HGV were seriously injured in the collision.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and he remains in police custody at this time.
An investigation into the circumstances around the collision are ongoing but police are now appealing for witnesses to get in touch.
Sergeant Dave Roberts, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department, said: “I am aware that there were a number of people in the area and that there are a number of people who saw the collision.
“We are focused on a thorough investigation, looking at every possible detail as it could assist in providing answers as to what happened.
“It is possible that the yellow Skoda may have been in the area for some time prior to the collision and would ask anyone who saw the car to get in touch.
“Anybody who has any information is encouraged to make contact with us, particularly if you have dashcam footage from the area of Coniston Road.
“Some people may think they only have a small amount of information, however, please discuss this with us as it may help to provide answers to a distraught family.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 1058 01/10/19, by reporting online at the Northumbria Police website or emailing 541@northumbria.pnn.police.uk.
You can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.