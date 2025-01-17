Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Widdrington Inn has reopened after being forced to close its kitchen after a moped fire spread to the building.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The village pub, near Morpeth, temporarily stopped serving food after a fire, which occurred at the back of the premises, spread to the kitchen and caused damage.

After a tough couple of days and hard work moving their kitchen equipment to a less damaged area, they are back serving food Monday-Saturday 12-3 and 5-8 and Sunday 12-5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pub operator, Ally Dunn, said: “We've had pretty much all of the staff in working round the clock. Loads of people were coming in and we had quite a lot of support from customers, friends and family offering to help us.

The fire outside The Widdrington Inn. (Credit: The Widdrington Inn)

"We wanted to say a big thank you to absolutely everyone who has supported us, our staff have been amazing and we've all been overwhelmed with both kind messages and offers of help from friends and customers. Not to mention everyone who has popped in for a drink to show their support.”

The fire is being treated as suspected arson.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 12.30am (Friday) we received a report of a fire at a premises in Widdrington in the Morpeth area of Northumberland.

“It was reported that a suspected stolen moped was on fire at the rear of the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The fire then spread to the rear of the premises, leaving a section of the building damaged.

“Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished a short time later.

“No-one is reported to have been injured in the incident.

“Officers are treating the fire as suspected arson and enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with information should send us a direct message on social media, or use the live chat or report forms on our website.

“For those unable to contact us via those ways, call 101.

“Please quote reference number: 006121B/25.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson from the Northumberland Fire and Rescue service said: "We received a call at 11:49pm on 16 January regarding a fire at the Widdrington Inn. Three appliances were dispatched to the scene. The fire was extinguished by 7:16am on 17 January."