Lewis Turnbull had already attacked the rival with a metal fork before he picked up the wooden kitchen utensil and used it as a weapon.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the victim suffered wounds and bruises to his face and head and his hair was ‘matted with blood’ but no bones were broken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Rachael Glover told the court the attack happened at rehabilitation accommodation in Whitley Bay, North Tyneside, in March.

Newcastle Crown Court.

Miss Glover said Turnbull was caught on CCTV camera using the fork in a ‘stabbing motion’ and the victim, who had been out of shot, then came into view holding his head.

The court heard Turnbull then picked up two rolling pins, dropped one and then went for the same victim again.

Miss Glover said: “He is seen holding him with his left hand and hits him 22 times to the head with the rolling pin.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Turnbull, 28, of no fixed address, admitted wounding with intent.

Mr Recorder Jeremy Barnett sentenced him to 56 months behind bars and told him: "I have heard the details of this attack and I have to say it gives me cause for concern.

“It seems to have been an unprovoked attack on another resident.

“You assaulted him firstly with a metal fork then a wooden rolling pin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"An aggravating feature is you appear to have hit him with this rolling pin on 22 occasions.

"This was a sustained, repeated and determined attack.”

The court heard Turnbull has apologised for what he did and told a probation officer he was ‘upset, frustrated and angry’ when he lashed out.