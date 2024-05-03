Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wesley Leroy Burgo, of Whitley Road, Whitley Bay, became a prime suspect in an investigation into Class A drug supply in the North East after Northumbria Police’s serious and organised crime team investigated decoded EncroChat messages.

Burgo was revealed to be working under the handle of Hooper and evidence was acquired from conversations between March 21 and June 2 of 2020.

Messages showed he was involved in the supply of almost three kilograms of cocaine with an estimated street value of £150,000 as well as the collection of cash earned from the criminal trade.

Wesley Leroy Burgo pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. (Photo by Northumbria Police)

Burgo was arrested on October 15, 2021 in Birkenhead, Merseyside after he flew from Spain to Ireland before travelling by ferry to England in an apparent attempt to avoid detection at passport control.

Burgo, now aged 29, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs at Newcastle Crown Court in February and was sentenced to seven years and three months in prison at the same court on Wednesday.

Detective Chief Inspector Marc Michael of Northumbria Police said: “I am extremely pleased with this result and would like to thank the officers who have worked tirelessly to bring Burgo to justice.

“Cocaine is a hugely destructive and addictive substance in our communities, and we will not waver from our goal of seeking out all of those who supply it.

“Burgo made a comfortable living for himself by profiting from this trade, and believed himself to be above the law through the use of an encrypted device.

“However, there is no hiding place for drug dealers in the North East. As part of Operation Sentinel, we will continue to crackdown on organised criminal activity in our force area.