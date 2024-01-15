Burglars have targeted a Newcastle United player’s home in Northumberland while they were at St James’ Park watching their team mates play a Premier League match.

Mail Online claim that Joelinton was at the city centre stadium watching his side play Manchester City while his Darras Hall house was targeted.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson has said: “Shortly before 7.30pm on Saturday, police received a call from a concerned homeowner who reported that three men were inside their home in Darras Hall.

“Thankfully the homeowner was not home but had received a security alert on their phone and immediately reported concerns to police.

Newcastle United footballer Joelinton. Picture by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

“Police were deployed to the scene however, those alleged to be involved had fled the scene.”

“Enquires remain ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact us via 101, or the ‘Report’ pages of our website, quoting log NP-20240113-0835.”