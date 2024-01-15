What police have said about Newcastle United star Joelinton break in
Mail Online claim that Joelinton was at the city centre stadium watching his side play Manchester City while his Darras Hall house was targeted.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson has said: “Shortly before 7.30pm on Saturday, police received a call from a concerned homeowner who reported that three men were inside their home in Darras Hall.
“Thankfully the homeowner was not home but had received a security alert on their phone and immediately reported concerns to police.
“Police were deployed to the scene however, those alleged to be involved had fled the scene.”
“Enquires remain ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact us via 101, or the ‘Report’ pages of our website, quoting log NP-20240113-0835.”
The Brazilian midfielder was sidelined for the game after picking up an injury in the Wear-Tyne derby at the start of this month.