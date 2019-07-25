“We cannot go on like this" - Police and Crime Commissioner's demands for new Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Newly-elected Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness has already written to new Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Miss McGuinness, only elected in her own role last Friday, has written to Mr Johnson, who took over at number 10 on Wednesday, to urge him to give the force the funds they need to bring down rising crime levels.

She said Northumbria Police has seen more than 31% of their budget slashed since 2010 and are left with 1,000 fewer officers as a result.

In her letter, the Labour commissioner writes: “We cannot go on like this.

“Over the last few weeks I have spoken to thousands of local residents from Berwick to Sunderland and everywhere in-between on the campaign to become Northumbria's new police and crime commissioner.

“The message they have sent loud and clear is that they want to see Northumbria Police properly funded. The people of Northumbria need their 1,106 officers back on the streets.”

Miss McGuinness said she wants the force to be given the resources they need to put more officers on patrol and in neighbourhoods as part of her commitment to tackle both rising crime rates and the causes of crime.

Commenting on her letter, she added: “Austerity has hit our communities and it has hit our police force and today I have told the Prime Minister that enough is enough.

“My message is clear, we need the funding not just to reverse police cuts but also to allow us to take a bold new public health approach to tackle the causes of crime, an approach which has been seen to work so successfully elsewhere”

Miss McGuinness, who has asked Mr Johnson to respond to her letter, added: “The ball is firmly in the new Prime Minister’s court. He needs to get serious about backing our police.

“Residents across the force area have made clear they want to see crime come down. The PM must show he is prepared to stand by them and our police.”