Warning issued after large amount of illicit e-cigarettes seized in south east Northumberland
The warning comes after Trading Standards officers in the Public Protection Service at Northumberland County Council seized a large quantity of imported e-cigarette devices during a routine inspection in the south-east of the county.
Product names include Hatati Pro Max 4000, Elux 2500 and Prime Bars.
None of the seized devices are registered with the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), therefore cannot lawfully be sold in the UK. Check which products are registered on the MHRA website.
Some devices didn’t comply with stringent UK safety, or labelling and information requirements by having a capacity six times larger than permitted, containing lithium batteries, or not adequately labelling their products. Find out more on legal requirements on the government website.
Cllr Gordon Stewart, cabinet member for Looking after our Communities, said: “Our Trading Standards team are working hard to get these illicit products off the shelves and ensure the removal of any risks they present.
“All of our local businesses selling e-cigarettes should understand the importance of playing their part in complying with legal obligations. We urge businesses to check their stock to remove any non-compliant products from sale and return them to the supplier.”
Dispose of vapes responsibly at special collection points at tips, as lithium batteries can be flammable.
If you spot illegal vapes for sale, or if you believe a shop may be selling vapes to under 18s, report to Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice consumer helpline 0808 223 1133
Any business wanting advice, or to report in confidence, email [email protected]