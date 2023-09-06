Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The warning comes after Trading Standards officers in the Public Protection Service at Northumberland County Council seized a large quantity of imported e-cigarette devices during a routine inspection in the south-east of the county.

Product names include Hatati Pro Max 4000, Elux 2500 and Prime Bars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

None of the seized devices are registered with the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), therefore cannot lawfully be sold in the UK. Check which products are registered on the MHRA website.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shops and consumers are urged to check their vapes are legal after many were seized during an inspection.

Some devices didn’t comply with stringent UK safety, or labelling and information requirements by having a capacity six times larger than permitted, containing lithium batteries, or not adequately labelling their products. Find out more on legal requirements on the government website.

Cllr Gordon Stewart, cabinet member for Looking after our Communities, said: “Our Trading Standards team are working hard to get these illicit products off the shelves and ensure the removal of any risks they present.

“All of our local businesses selling e-cigarettes should understand the importance of playing their part in complying with legal obligations. We urge businesses to check their stock to remove any non-compliant products from sale and return them to the supplier.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dispose of vapes responsibly at special collection points at tips, as lithium batteries can be flammable.

If you spot illegal vapes for sale, or if you believe a shop may be selling vapes to under 18s, report to Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice consumer helpline 0808 223 1133