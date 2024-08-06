Warning after scam QR codes appear in Northumberland car parks
Motorists are being urged to be extra careful when paying for parking to avoid falling victim to the scam which tricks people into paying via their phone into fraudulent accounts.
The fake QR codes were spotted this week on parking ticket machines and parking signage at Beadnell, Low and High Newton.
Council enforcement officers have removed them and are patrolling car parks to check other areas.
The majority of Northumberland County Council car parks are free of charge with motorists displaying a parking disk.
There are, however, charges at some car parks including at railway stations and coastal car parks.
Where the council does charge for parking – the public can pay by card or cash at a ticket machine or via PaybyPhone through the app or website. QR codes are only used by the council for motorhome parking.
Cllr Gordon Stewart, the council’s cabinet member for looking after our communities, said: “This scam is not a new one – and it is happening across the country – but it is very easy for people to get caught out.
“We urge everyone to stay alert and to pass this message on to friends and family. When a motorist scans the fake QR code to pay – they will be paying criminals.
“Our enforcement officers will make regular checks of ticket machines but we’d ask the public to remain vigilant and if they believe they have come across a fake QR code sticker on one of our parking machines to report it to us immediately.”
If you think you have been a victim of this scam – please contact your bank at the earliest opportunity.
Anyone coming across a fake QR code on a parking ticket machine which they believe is fraudulent, can report it to the council on 0345 600 6400.