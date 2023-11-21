The clock tower and memorial gardens in Amble were desecrated with eggs and litter last weekend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northumbria Police confirmed the incident had been reported to them and Amble Town Council criticised the culprits on social media.

The clock tower was unveiled in May 1925 and commemorates people from Amble who lost their lives in the First World War. A memorial to townspeople that died in the Second World War was later added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The town council said: “We are appalled to see that eggs, food containers, and empty cans have been thrown across the war memorial clock tower and memorial gardens.

The memorial gardens in Amble were desecrated last weekend. (Photo by Google)

“A lot of work goes into ensuring this area is a peaceful place for those who wish to pay their respects and reflect.

“Rest assured this antisocial behaviour has been reported to Northumbria Police and investigations will be carried out.