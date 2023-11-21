War memorial clock tower and gardens in Amble desecrated with eggs and litter
and live on Freeview channel 276
Northumbria Police confirmed the incident had been reported to them and Amble Town Council criticised the culprits on social media.
The clock tower was unveiled in May 1925 and commemorates people from Amble who lost their lives in the First World War. A memorial to townspeople that died in the Second World War was later added.
The town council said: “We are appalled to see that eggs, food containers, and empty cans have been thrown across the war memorial clock tower and memorial gardens.
“A lot of work goes into ensuring this area is a peaceful place for those who wish to pay their respects and reflect.
“Rest assured this antisocial behaviour has been reported to Northumbria Police and investigations will be carried out.
“If you see any antisocial behaviour of any kind around the town we urge you to report it to Northumbria Police.”