Wanted suspect from Northumberland arrested within minutes of alleged attempted break-in
Shortly after 6.50pm yesterday (Tuesday), Northumbria Police was alerted to a potential on-going burglary at an address in the Front Street East area of Bedlington.
It was reported that a man was attempting to force entry to the property with a crowbar.
Officers were on the scene within minutes and a 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary following a nearby stop and search.
The suspect turned out to be one of the force's top targets, who had been wanted for more than a week in connection with other recent burglary reports.
He remains in police custody and inquiries into the reports are on-going.
Detective Chief Inspector Dave Simpson, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was a fantastic result and a brilliant example of teamwork and quick-thinking from our frontline officers.
“I would like to praise everyone involved who acted swiftly to ensure the suspect was placed in handcuffs.”
DCI Simpson added: “Burglary is an invasive crime which unfortunately has a huge impact on residents and businesses, leaving victims feeling unsafe in their own homes.
“We would like to take this opportunity to remind people to always ensure their property is left secure and to contact police if you have any concerns over suspicious activity.”
Suspicious activity can be reported to Northumbria Police by sending a private message on social media, visiting the live chat on its website or by completing a Report form at www.northumbria.police.uk/report
Those who are unable to report online can call 101. In an emergency, or where a crime is taking place, always dial 999.