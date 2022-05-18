Police arrested a man wanted in connection with a string offences after finding him hiding in a loft in Bedlington.

The 21-year-old man from Bedlington had evaded arrest since February despite being wanted in connection with a string of offences including burglary and theft.

Officers say the suspect had been laying low despite carrying out searches at various associated addresses across the North East.

But in the early hours of Wednesday morning (May 18) after the Force’s Dog Section and Area Command officers attended an address in the Bishops Meadow area of Bedlington.

Police, who had received intelligence that their target was there, carried out a thorough search inside the premises and located a man hiding in the loft.

He was arrested and remains in police custody, where he will be interviewed in connection with a range of offences.

Chief Inspector Mick Hall, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was an outstanding outcome – and is the result of a lot of hard work and dedication from a number of officers.

“As a team, we are pleased to play a key role in the search for wanted people across Northumbria and this was a case of experienced officers trusting their instincts.

“Upon first viewing, the address seemed empty with no sight of our target. But they sensed something was not quite right, and soon enough they gave the man an almighty shock when they found him hiding out in the loft.

“He will now be interviewed in connection with the offences and I hope this activity sends out a strong message to anybody who attempts to evade arrest.

"The net will tighten around you – and it is only a matter of time before you are located, arrested and brought into custody.”

Ch Insp Hall added: “I would like to reiterate that it is a criminal offence to harbour a wanted fugitive and anybody found to have done faces a possible jail term themselves.

"We would encourage anybody who knows they are wanted to do the right thing and hand themselves in.”