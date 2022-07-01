Wanted Berwick man: police appeal for public to help locate fugitive who has been evading arrest

Robert Guthrie.

Robert Guthrie, 39, is wanted on prison recall, but has been evading arrest for a number of weeks.

Searches are ongoing at various associated addresses and it is believed that Guthrie may be living a transient lifestyle in a bid to remain under the radar.

Police are now asking for the public to come forward and assist in their search for him – by passing on any information about his whereabouts or where he may be residing.

It is a criminal offence to harbour a wanted fugitive and anybody found to have done so could face a potential prison sentence themselves.