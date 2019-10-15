Vulnerable man left 'scarred for life' after meat cleaver attack
A man has been jailed for 12 years after carrying out an attack with a meat cleaver.
The sentence was handed down to Jamie Gray, 38, at Newcastle Crown Court after the court heard how he had attacked his 41-year-old victim in his home in Amble in Northumberland, in March this year.
Gray and his victim, who police say is now “scarred for life”, were known to each other. The court heard how Gray had struck the vulnerable man on the head four times with a meat cleaver, and once more in the leg causing him serious injuries.
Gray, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to assault, as well as possession of a bladed article and to perverting the course of justice.
He was sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday, October 11, to a total of 12 years for his crimes.
Detective Constable Julie Laird, of Northumbria Police, said how important the result was for Gray’s victim.
She said: “Gray now must face a lengthy prison sentence for his actions. But he isn’t the only one who has to live with what happened.
“This has been, and continues to be, a very difficult time for the victim who has been scarred for life both emotionally and physically because of this horrific act.
“Hopefully he can now find some comfort knowing his attacker is behind bars for the foreseeable future, and begin to move on with his life.”