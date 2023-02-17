The couple were left “afraid for their safety” after the gang targeted their home demanding money.

Jordan Caldow, Robert Smith, and Jake Murray initially broke into the Ashington address in the early hours of June 5, demanding cash and possessions from the terrified pair.

A court heard how Smith and Caldow assaulted the male occupant, kicking and punching him, while Murray rifled through their possessions.

Jordan Caldow, Jake Murray and Robert Smith have been jailed for a combined total of 16 years. Picture: Northumbria Police

During the prolonged assault, Smith used a metal bar to hit the victim in the face, knocking him out cold.

The intruders eventually ran off with an assortment of valuables, but not before trashing the house.

A few days later, Smith and Murray broke into the same address at 3.45am with a third man while the couple slept.

They burst into the pair’s bedroom and ransacked the property for a second time, attempted to steal the television and threatened the couple.

Following the raids, an investigation was launched by police and the men were arrested, one while wearing stolen items from the property.

Caldow, Smith and Murray appeared at Newcastle Crown Court and were sentenced as follows:

- Jordan Caldow, 29, of Barnston, Ashington, was jailed for 46 months for assault occasioning actual bodily harm, theft, and burglary.

- Robert Smith, 28, of Blyth Terrace, Ashington, was jailed for 80 months for assault occasioning actual bodily harm on the man, theft, and burglary.

- Jake Murray, 24, of no fixed address, was jailed for 69 months for assault occasioning actual bodily harm on the man, theft, and burglary.

Detective Constable Paul Kelly of Northumbria Police said: “Our communities deserve better than to live among criminals who think it is OK to target individuals, enter their homes and take what isn’t theirs.

“Thanks to a prompt and comprehensive police investigation, a solid evidential file was placed before the courts, leaving these thugs no choice but to admit their guilt and I’d like to thank everyone, including our partners in the criminal justice system, for their hard work.”

He added: “I’d like to offer a special thanks to the brave couple for assisting throughout the investigation and court proceedings.