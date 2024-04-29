Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police were called to a property in the town following concerns about the amount of heat coming from its chimney and roof.

Newcastle Crown Court heard officers raided the address on January 10 this year, where they found Tran Thyong in bed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A search inside revealed more than 100 plants growing across four different rooms, including the loft.

Tran Thyong.

However, after the 40-year-old was arrested, he told probation workers that he was forced to work to pay off a debt and had only been allowed to leave the property for five minutes at a time for five months.

Prosecutor Omar Ahmad told the court: “The defendant was discovered alone in the property in a makeshift bedroom on the ground floor.

“Four rooms in the property were found to contain a large number of cannabis plants at various stages of growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The electricity supply had been bypassed and was providing heat and light to the room.

“The landing on the first floor contained 110 young cannabis plants, which were around 30cm in length.

“What’s described as a growing room on the first floor contained around 25 plants, 90cm in height, which were more mature plants with some sings of flowering. The window had been taped to prevent light coming in or out.

“On the second floor was what’s described as a drying room with about 90 stems hanging from the ceiling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The defendant was arrested and he provided a prepared statement in interview. He stated he was trafficked into the UK and instructed to pay off debt.”

Thyong, who had no previous convictions, admitted producing a controlled class B drug.

Mr Recorder Cox sentenced him to six months, but accepted he will be released almost immediately given the amount of days already spent in custody.

The judge said: "The basis of your plea was you were a gardener under instruction and you had no role in setting up the farm."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lorraine Mustard, defending, said Thyong wished to return to his homeland in Vietnam where his wife is currently ill.