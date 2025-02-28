One of the victims of former postman Michael Stewart, who was convicted of multiple sexual offences against women in Northumberland, says she is still waiting for a direct apology from Royal Mail.

While the company has issued a general statement expressing regret, one of the women affected says she has yet to receive any personal acknowledgment of the harm she suffered - or direct reassurances that meaningful action has been taken to prevent future abuse.

Michael Stewart, 62, was sentenced to six and a half years in prison at Newcastle Crown Court after being found guilty of eight counts of sexual assault, three counts of exposure, and one count of harassment with fear of violence. His crimes spanned several years and had a devastating impact on his victims, two of whom tragically passed away before seeing him brought to justice.

Following the hearing, one of Stewart’s victims, who was attacked at her workplace in Morpeth, has spoken out about the continued lack of accountability.

She said: "Michael Stewart was prosecuted, convicted, and sentenced - but I am still waiting for someone at Royal Mail to reach out to acknowledge what happened to me.

"Despite the seriousness of his actions, no one has contacted me directly to say sorry, to provide details of what the Royal Mail investigation identified in terms of failings, and exactly what steps have been taken to stop this from happening again.

“I feel I deserve to know what lessons have been learned."

She also expressed how difficult it has been to come to terms with the fact that Stewart will only serve a matter of years, while the damage he caused his victims ‘will last a lifetime’.

While Royal Mail has stated that it has implemented new internal reporting tools and clearer codes of conduct, survivors and their legal representatives insist that more transparency is needed.

Joshua Hurst, one of the abuse law specialists at Simpson Millar, said: "For survivors of sexual abuse, justice is about more than just a conviction - it’s about accountability. That means institutions acknowledging their failures, directly apologising to those harmed, and being fully transparent about the steps they are taking to prevent this from happening again.

"Royal Mail has stated that they commissioned an independent review following these events, but unless the findings are made public in full, how can victims or the wider public have confidence that real change has been made? Without transparency, there can be no trust.

"The abuse our client suffered has had a profound and lasting impact. While no amount of compensation can undo the harm caused, we are now working to ensure they have access to the rehabilitation and support they need to rebuild their life."

The Royal Mail has reiterated its public apology and highlighted the changes made across the organisation following an independent review.

A spokesperson said: “These crimes were abhorrent and had significant, and in cases tragic, consequences for the victims.

“Stewart abused his position of trust. This verdict and the resulting sentence reflects the seriousness of his offences. We would like to publicly apologise to the victims, their families and to others who were targeted.

“The protection of our colleagues and customers is our utmost priority. Following this case, we commissioned an independent review. In line with its recommendations, we implemented changes across the organisation, including a multi-year campaign on sexual harassment and culture in the workplace, new internal reporting tools and clearer codes of conduct and expected behaviours."