Vestry rebuild at Grade II listed church in Ashington could take over 12 months after car crashes into wall
The vehicle hit Holy Sepulchre Church in Ashington, otherwise unscathed since 1887, just before 10pm on Thursday, June 20.
As well as structural damage, the church’s heating system is now out of commission, likely restricting the church’s activities over winter.
Northumbria Police arrested a man on suspicion of driving while above the legal limit for alcohol in connection with the incident.
Father Chris Groocock, the church’s vicar, said: “It is a Grade II listed building so it is not just like having a hole punched in your house, the consequences are far-reaching.
“The whole vestry will have to be dismantled and rebuilt from the ground up, or at least three quarters of it.”
Without heating, services will be run in the church hall instead and weddings and funerals may not be able to go ahead during colder months.
Fr Groocock said: “It just means that you cannot offer that ministry that you give to the community. As a church and as a church community we are going to really struggle.”
He added: “We did not know at the time just how precarious the front of the building is. If you see it, it is not just punching a hole, it has dislodged all the right hand side of the building completely.
“We do not know even now if it is going to fall over. We have shored up the roof so that is not going to collapse, but if that front were to go it is really dangerous. That is why there are cages.”
The vicar expects work to repair the damage will cost “over £150,000” but will be covered by insurance.
Fr Groocock said: “My first, initial reaction was ‘is everybody alright?’, and thank God really that no one was in the vestry.
“If somebody had been in there, they could well have been killed.”
He added: “As I reminded the church just the other day, no one got killed, we are all fine, it is a building, and it can be made better. It is really important to hold onto that.
“As sad as it feels, and it is awful, it is a building and we can repair it. It might mean a bit of messing around for the next 12 months or so but we will be fine.
“We survived Covid, I am sure we can survive a car running into the church.”
Fr Groocock also thanked the local community for their support following the crash. He said: “So many people have texted me, emailed me, phoned me to say how sorry they are that this has happened.
“The community has just been fantastic. It is just impressive how many people have been concerned about it.”
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 10pm last Thursday, June 20, we received a report of a road traffic collision on Wansbeck Road in Ashington.
“Emergency services attended and a man was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
“A man was arrested by officers on suspicion of driving while above the legal limit for alcohol and later released on police bail. Enquiries are ongoing.”