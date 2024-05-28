Vandals destroy student-made artwork in Alnwick
The owl and blue tit mosaics were completed in March 2020 and installed at the pedestrian entrance to the town and Alnwick Garden, opposite Car Park D on Greenwell Road.
The nature themed mosaics were made by students from the Duchess’s Community High School under the supervision of local artist, John Craggs, and were funded by Northumberland Estates, organisations within the town and Alnwick in Bloom.
Elizabeth Adams, chair of Alnwick in Bloom, said: "We are very disappointed to see the destruction of the mosaic panels. A lot of people put a lot of effort into keeping Alnwick a pleasant place to live and work and this mindless vandalism is a blow."
Mayor of Alnwick, Cllr Geoff Watson, added: “The question that comes to mind is ’why?’. Thankfully, behaviour like this isn’t a common occurrence in Alnwick, but that makes it all the more disappointing. And what a shame for the youngsters who put the time and effort into creating the panels.”