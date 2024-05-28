Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mosaic panels created by students in Alnwick have been vandalised, much to the dismay of townspeople.

The owl and blue tit mosaics were completed in March 2020 and installed at the pedestrian entrance to the town and Alnwick Garden, opposite Car Park D on Greenwell Road.

The nature themed mosaics were made by students from the Duchess’s Community High School under the supervision of local artist, John Craggs, and were funded by Northumberland Estates, organisations within the town and Alnwick in Bloom.

Elizabeth Adams, chair of Alnwick in Bloom, said: "We are very disappointed to see the destruction of the mosaic panels. A lot of people put a lot of effort into keeping Alnwick a pleasant place to live and work and this mindless vandalism is a blow."

The mosaic panel that once showed an image of an owl has been partially ripped off.