Vandalism and fly-tipping reported at Alnwick playpark with 'serious damage' to a children's slide
Cllr Gordon Castle took to Facebook to report on the state of Swansfield Park playground – where a slide had been seriously damaged. Fly-tipping had also occurred where a mattress was dumped in the playpark which will be removed.
Cllr Castle said: “I’m sorry to report that vandals have caused serious damage to the children’s playpark at Swansfield.
"I’ve notified the town council clerk who will inspect it and decide what immediate action is necessary. It is criminal damage so it will be reported to police.
"Some equipment is usable as normal but parents intending to bring children should take care about what they are allowed on.”
It was later added in an update that the scene was being tidied up and that: “The park is not unsafe for use but expensive repairs will be required.”