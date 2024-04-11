Tynemouth Pier will remain closed all summer after 'vandalism including defecation and theft' disrupts repairs
The Port of Tyne’s north and south piers have been closed since October due to damage caused by Storm Babet, including to navigation lights, in order for critical safety repairs to be carried out.
The port has now warned that trespassers on the piers during the closures will be prosecuted following “recent vandalism including defecation and theft,” which has “severely damaged” navigation equipment on the piers that is essential for the safety of the river.
A statement issued by Port of Tyne said: “We ask that the public do not access the piers at any time for any purpose until these works are complete.
“Increasing incidents of trespassing are putting members of the public at significant risk of accident or death.
“Therefore, we are now forced to take stronger steps to prosecute trespassers in conjunction with the police.”
The statement added: “We recognise that the piers are an important landmark for the region and that members of the public enjoy using them.
“We want to reassure the local community that it is our aim to reopen the piers as soon as possible and we will begin to engage with the local community over the summer period to agree how we can create a safe, secure, and protected environment for the public, our river users, and future generations.”
Most of the sea-facing stone parapet wall on Tynemouth Pier was displaced during the storm, with some parts washed into the sea, which lead to the extinguishment of the lighthouse due to water ingress.