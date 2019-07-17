Two women arrested in relation to assault outside a pub in Rothbury
Police are appealing for witnesses after an assault outside a pub in Rothbury.
Shortly before 10.50pm on Saturday, July 13, Northumbria Police received a report of a fight outside the Queen’s Head pub in Rothbury.
Police attended the scene soon after and found a 26-year-old man with facial injuries consistent with having been struck with a glass. The man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
An investigation has been launched and police have arrested two women, aged 24 and 44, in relation to the incident. Both of them have been released under investigation.
The police are now urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has any further information which may help them with enquiries, to get in touch. Anyone with information is asked to contact the non-emergency number, 101, quoting reference number 1338 13/07/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.