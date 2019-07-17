Two women arrested as man hospitalised after being 'struck with glass' in assault outside Queen's Head pub
Police officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward following an assault outside a pub in Rothbury.
Two women, aged 24 and 44, have been arrested after a fight broke out outside the Queen’s Head pub in Rothbury shortly before 10.50pm on Saturday, July 13.
Officers were called to reports of a fight and found a 26-year-old man with facial injuries consistent with having been struck with a glass.
He was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The two women, who were arrested in connection with the incident, have both been released under investigation.
A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “Officers are now asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has any information which may help officers with enquiries, to get in touch.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1338 13/07/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”