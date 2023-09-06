Watch more videos on Shots!

Northumbria Police officers were patrolling Cowpen Road when, around 12.45pm on Tuesday, a black VW Passat attracted their attention.

As the unmarked police vehicle pulled up behind them, officers reportedly saw its two occupants throwing powder out of the vehicle.

Officers arrested both suspects and, after searching the Passat, found and seized large amounts of cash and suspected Class A drugs.

Two people were arrested and have been released on police bail while enquiries continue. (Photo by Northumbria Police)

Northumbria Police Chief Inspector Mick Hall said: “This was an excellent outcome, with a large quantity of drugs and cash seized and crucial intelligence gathered in our ongoing crackdown on illicit drug supply.

“I would like to thank the officers involved who trusted their instinct. They saw a vehicle that roused their suspicion and decided to discreetly follow it in an unmarked car.

“Their perseverance ultimately led us to arresting two suspected drug dealers and a full investigation is ongoing into the discoveries.

“Under the banner of Operation Sentinel we are committed to pursuing drug dealers and dismantling drug networks across Northumbria, and we will continue to do all we can to detect and disrupt this type of criminality.”

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness added: “This fast response from officers has removed drugs off our streets and resulted in two arrests.

"Northumbria Police has done a great job and this is just one example of the proactive efforts that are happening all the time as part of our fight against drug crime.”