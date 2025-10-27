Two premises have been burgled in Rothbury as police continue to investigate.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The burglaries are said to have happened yesterday (Sunday, October 26) after somebody forced entry into two units on Rothbury Industrial Estate by smashing a window.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of burglary at two premises on Coquet View in Rothbury, which is reported to have taken place over the weekend.

“It was reported that the offender at both premises forced entry by smashing a window and stealing a number of items before leaving the scene.

“Officers remain in the area to conduct enquiries."