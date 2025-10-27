Two Rothbury Industrial Estate premises burgled as police investigate
Two premises have been burgled in Rothbury as police continue to investigate.
The burglaries are said to have happened yesterday (Sunday, October 26) after somebody forced entry into two units on Rothbury Industrial Estate by smashing a window.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of burglary at two premises on Coquet View in Rothbury, which is reported to have taken place over the weekend.
“It was reported that the offender at both premises forced entry by smashing a window and stealing a number of items before leaving the scene.
“Officers remain in the area to conduct enquiries."