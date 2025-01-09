Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter as part of an ongoing investigation into a house fire in North Shields after a girl died at the scene.

In the early hours of Monday, January 16, 2023, police were alerted to a fire at a residential address on Vicarage Street.

Emergency services attended where 18-year-old Leah Casson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police officers from Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death, and the cause of the fire.

Yesterday (Wednesday) police re-arrested a woman in her 40s and made a further arrest of a man in his late teens.

They were both arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and have since been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.

Detective Inspector Mark Atherton, of Northumbria Police, said: “We very much continue to look into the circumstances surrounding Leah’s tragic death.

“The investigation into the cause of the fire is complex in nature – and two years on we remain committed to establishing what happened.

“A number of enquiries are ongoing, which led us to making the arrests we have this week.”

Detective Inspector Atherton added: “Despite the time which has passed, we would also once again urge anyone who may have information that could assist us to come forward.

“Any detail – no matter how minor it might seem – could prove to be extremely valuable.”

Anyone with information should contact Northumbria Police by sending a direct message on social media, or by using live chat and report forms on the Force’s website.

Those unable to make contact in these ways can call 101. Please quote reference number: NP-20230116-0067

Members of the public can also share information anonymously by calling independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visiting their website.