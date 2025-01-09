Two people arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after death of teenager in North Shields house fire

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 9th Jan 2025, 11:14 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter as part of an ongoing investigation into a house fire in North Shields after a girl died at the scene.

In the early hours of Monday, January 16, 2023, police were alerted to a fire at a residential address on Vicarage Street.

Emergency services attended where 18-year-old Leah Casson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police officers from Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death, and the cause of the fire.

News from Northumbria Police.News from Northumbria Police.
News from Northumbria Police.

Yesterday (Wednesday) police re-arrested a woman in her 40s and made a further arrest of a man in his late teens.

They were both arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and have since been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.

Detective Inspector Mark Atherton, of Northumbria Police, said: “We very much continue to look into the circumstances surrounding Leah’s tragic death.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The investigation into the cause of the fire is complex in nature – and two years on we remain committed to establishing what happened.

“A number of enquiries are ongoing, which led us to making the arrests we have this week.”

Detective Inspector Atherton added: “Despite the time which has passed, we would also once again urge anyone who may have information that could assist us to come forward.

“Any detail – no matter how minor it might seem – could prove to be extremely valuable.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information should contact Northumbria Police by sending a direct message on social media, or by using live chat and report forms on the Force’s website.

Those unable to make contact in these ways can call 101. Please quote reference number: NP-20230116-0067

Members of the public can also share information anonymously by calling independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visiting their website.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice