Two more men charged in connection with death of Andrew Peart after suspected assault in Guide Post
Two men, 39-year-old Mark Twizell and 36-year-old Carl Welford, have been charged with assisting an offender in relation to the death of Andrew Peart.
This follows 28-year-old Jake McIntyre, of Stakeford Crescent in Ashington, having a lesser charge altered to murder in November.
Andrew, a 39-year-old dad, attended Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington on August 23 last year to be checked over for a head injury.
After being admitted to hospital Andrew’s condition deteriorated and he died from his injuries on August 30.
Northumbria Police, which was contacted by medical staff after Andrew was admitted to hospital, launched an investigation.
Officers now believe his injuries were sustained as a result of an assault on Stakeford Lane in Guide Post, near Guide Post Working Men’s Club, at about 10.20pm on August 22.
In a statement released after Andrew died, his family described him as a “deeply loved” person who “will be remembered for his loyalty, kindness, and sense of fun.”
They said: “Andrew will be greatly missed by his parents, son, partner, sister, friends, and colleagues at North Yorkshire Timber, where he worked as a design technician for many years.”
Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr, said: “Our thoughts remain firmly with Andrew’s friends and loved ones.
“The last seven months have been incredibly difficult for them and we continue to offer any support they need.”
Twizell, of Oakville, Ashington, and Welford, of Chestnut Street, Ashington, are due to appear before South East Northumberland Magistrates' Court today, Thursday, March 21.
McIntyre last appeared before Newcastle Crown Court on February 13 and was further remanded in custody. He is due to appear at the same court to face trial on April 29.
DCI Barr added: “Two men have now been charged with assisting an offender in relation to the investigation into Andrew’s death and are due to appear before court.
“This follows another man being charged with murder.
“I would ask that the public refrain from any speculation, both online and in the community, which could have an impact on the ongoing legal proceedings.”