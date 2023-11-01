Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two men in their 30s were arrested in connection with the incident on Tuesday, October 31 and have since been released on police bail.

Police believe the iconic tree was cut down in a deliberate act of vandalism under the cover of darkness on Wednesday, September 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man in his 60s and a 16-year-old boy were arrested and bailed last month in connection with the felling.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The iconic tree appeared in the 1991 Kevin Costner film Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

News of the felling prompted an outpouring of grief across the county and the world.

Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Fenney-Menzies of Northumbria Police said: “We have been working tirelessly to identify anyone responsible and bring them into police custody and we are committed to getting justice.

“I hope this recent wave of arrests demonstrates just how much work has been undertaken by our dedicated specialist teams in what has, so far, been a very difficult and complex investigation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DCI Fenney-Menzies appealed for members of the public who may have information helpful to the investigation to contact the force via their website or by calling 101.

She said: “I would also like to remind the public that this remains a live investigation so, for that reason, please avoid any speculation both in the community and on social media.

“Any information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it may be, could prove absolutely crucial to our enquiries.”