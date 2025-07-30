Two burglars responsible for a series of commercial burglaries in Northumberland have been jailed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Clerkson began the spree on the evening of May 28, stealing more than £100 worth of laundry products from a store on Moorhouse Lane in Ashington.

He returned to the same premises twice more in the following week, forcing entry on both occasions and stealing alcohol valued in excess of £1,600.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clerkson then targeted premises on Remscheid Way in Ashington on the morning of June 2, adopting the same approach to steal alcohol worth almost £300.

David Chivers, left, and Daniel Clerkson. Picture: Northumbria Police

He was then joined by David Chivers as he returned back to the premises on Moorhouse Lane on June 7.

The pair smashed through the window to steal more alcohol, and on this occasion using an axe to open and take the cash till.

They were joined by Sam York for the final offence of the series which was committed in the early hours of June 11 at different premises on Remscheid Way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the pair were both arrested within an hour following a report of a suspicious vehicle in the nearby area.

Clerkson, 32, of no fixed abode, was charged with five counts of burglary while Chivers, 35, of Cowley Place, Blyth, was charged with two counts of burglary.

Both men pleaded guilty to all offences at Newcastle Crown Court in June, and appeared before the same court on Tuesday, July 22, to be sentenced.

Clerkson was jailed for three years, while Chivers was locked up for 18 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

York, 36, of no fixed abode, was handed a six-month prison term suspended for a year at Newcastle Crown Court last month.

Detective Constable Jon Mullen, of Northumbria Police, said: “Burglary is a destructive crime which can cause untold damage to businesses in our communities.

“Clerkson was a prolific over a short period of time, and I am pleased we have been able to bring him and his accomplices to justice.”

Det Con Mullen added: “These convictions are the latest example of why it can be so crucial reporting anything suspicious in our communities.

“We will act upon these reports and do everything in our power to bring those responsible for offences in our areas before court to face justice.”