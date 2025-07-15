Two men jailed after being found guilty of Sycamore Gap tree felling in Northumberland

Two men found guilty over the felling of the Sycamore Gap tree have been jailed for a combined eight-and-a-half years.

Northumbria Police launched an investigation after the iconic tree was cut down in September 2023.

Daniel Graham, 39, and Adam Carruthers, 32, both from the Carlisle area of Cumbria, were charged with criminal damage to the tree and also Hadrian’s Wall.

Both men denied the offences but were found guilty on all counts by a jury following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court in May.

Graham and Carruthers were remanded in custody and appeared before the same court on Tuesday where they were each sentenced to four years and three months in prison.

Northumberland Superintendent Kevin Waring, of Northumbria Police, said: “The Sycamore Gap tree was truly an iconic landmark which held a special place in the hearts of many while being instantly recognisable across the world.

“News of the felling led to an outpouring of emotion - not just in our communities but far beyond.

“Thanks to the unwavering commitment of all involved in the case, two men have been sentenced for damaging not only the tree but also Hadrian’s Wall.

“This truly was a mindless act of vandalism and there could never be a justifiable reason for their actions that night.”

He added: “We continue to be aware of the strength of feeling across the North East and further afield in response to the felling.

“I would like to thank the public and our partners for their support throughout our investigation, helping to ensure those responsible have been brought to justice.”

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Susan Dungworth, said: “With evidence meticulously stacked against them, the judicial process found these two men guilty for this deliberate act of vandalism - and now they have been brought to justice for their senseless act.”