Two men charged with murder after man's body - believed to be missing teacher Peter Coshan - found in Northumberland
Officers investigating the suspected murder of Peter Coshan, 75, have recovered the body of a man in Northumberland.
The body was found on land close to the A696 near the village of Kirkwhelpington yesterday (Sunday).
The former Fettes College biology teacher was last seen in the Seafield Road area of Leith at around 11.50pm on Thursday, August 11, and was reported missing the next day.
The body has not been formally identified, but Dr Coshan’s family has been made aware.
Detective superintendent Andrew Patrick, of Police Scotland’s major investigation team, said: “Our thoughts are with Peter’s family at this incredibly difficult time and we are continuing to provide them with support.
“I would like to take the opportunity to pass on our thanks to everyone who has come forward with information which has helped our investigation”.
Last week police said the Scottish Borders and Northumberland were “key” to the investigation.
As part of the investigation, detectives said they were particularly interested in sightings of an older style dark-coloured Vauxhall Vectra, with a 57 registration plate that travelled through the Scottish Borders and Northumberland between Monday, August 15 and Tuesday, August 16.
Paul Black, 63, and Paul McNaughton, 27, have appeared in court charged with Mr Coshan’s murder.